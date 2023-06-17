Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Invests $205,000 in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 969 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 22.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 14.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

VRSN stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.69. 1,051,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,707. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $229.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.90 and its 200 day moving average is $210.71.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The business had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $27,526.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,818,168.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,600,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 661,810 shares in the company, valued at $132,408,326.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $27,526.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,818,168.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,123 shares of company stock worth $10,577,921 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

