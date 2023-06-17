Crestmont Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in AutoZone by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total transaction of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,964 shares of company stock valued at $19,647,954. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded down $3.54 on Friday, hitting $2,493.83. 417,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,373. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,569.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2,490.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,959.58 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $29.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,716.00.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

