CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.37

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.37 and last traded at $52.29, with a volume of 1186093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on CRH shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.
CRH Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
About CRH
CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.
