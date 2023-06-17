CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.37

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $52.37 and last traded at $52.29, with a volume of 1186093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRH shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

CRH Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Trading of CRH

About CRH

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at about $98,581,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 476.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,094,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,643,000 after purchasing an additional 904,901 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 16.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,265,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,465,000 after purchasing an additional 590,914 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,950,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,532,000 after purchasing an additional 475,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the third quarter valued at about $12,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

