Critical Analysis: SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) and Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF)

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) and Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SemiLEDs and Siltronic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A Siltronic 1 3 1 0 2.00

Siltronic has a consensus target price of $81.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.69%. Given Siltronic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Siltronic is more favorable than SemiLEDs.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

1.2% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SemiLEDs and Siltronic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SemiLEDs $7.05 million 1.74 -$2.74 million ($0.67) -3.75 Siltronic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Siltronic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SemiLEDs.

Profitability

This table compares SemiLEDs and Siltronic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SemiLEDs -49.66% -97.64% -19.65% Siltronic N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Siltronic beats SemiLEDs on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SemiLEDs

(Get Rating)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, China, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips. Its products are used for general lighting applications, including commercial, industrial, and residential lighting; and specialty industrial applications, such as ultraviolet or UV, curing of polymers, LED light therapy in medical/cosmetic applications, counterfeit detection, germicidal and viricidal devices LED lighting for horticulture applications, architectural lighting, and entertainment lighting. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Chu-Nan, Taiwan.

About Siltronic

(Get Rating)

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure. Its products are used in smartphones, tablets, PCs, flat screens, sensors, industrial equipment, electric cars, wind turbines, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Wacker Siltronic AG and changed its name to Siltronic AG in 2004. Siltronic AG was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

