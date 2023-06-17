Critical Comparison: Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) vs. Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) and Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Health Catalyst and Cyxtera Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 0 8 6 0 2.43 Cyxtera Technologies 2 3 3 0 2.13

Health Catalyst presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.25%. Cyxtera Technologies has a consensus target price of $4.82, indicating a potential upside of 7,317.58%. Given Cyxtera Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cyxtera Technologies is more favorable than Health Catalyst.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst $276.24 million 2.48 -$137.40 million ($2.72) -4.47 Cyxtera Technologies $746.00 million 0.02 -$355.10 million ($3.56) -0.02

This table compares Health Catalyst and Cyxtera Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Health Catalyst has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cyxtera Technologies. Health Catalyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyxtera Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.6% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 73.2% of Cyxtera Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Health Catalyst and Cyxtera Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst -52.53% -17.45% -9.82% Cyxtera Technologies -84.13% -116.69% -15.77%

Volatility & Risk

Health Catalyst has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Health Catalyst beats Cyxtera Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc. engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers. The company was founded by Steven C. Barlow and Thomas D. Burton in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, UT.

About Cyxtera Technologies

(Get Rating)

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.