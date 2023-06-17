Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.17-$11.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.94 billion-$4.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.02 billion. Crocs also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $2.83-$2.98 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. 500.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, April 28th. OTR Global raised Crocs from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Performance

Crocs stock opened at $109.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.94. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.76 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. Crocs’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $980,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 110,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,233,199. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $980,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 110,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,233,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,483. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 817.0% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 100,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,662,000 after acquiring an additional 89,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.