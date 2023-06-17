Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) vs. Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Critical Contrast

Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Rating) and Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Puma and Crocs’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma N/A N/A N/A ($3.12) -17.80 Crocs $3.55 billion 1.92 $540.16 million $9.89 11.12

Crocs has higher revenue and earnings than Puma. Puma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crocs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma 0 2 0 0 2.00 Crocs 0 5 5 0 2.50

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Puma and Crocs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Crocs has a consensus price target of $158.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.70%. Given Crocs’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crocs is more favorable than Puma.

Profitability

This table compares Puma and Crocs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma N/A N/A N/A Crocs 16.33% 98.41% 15.71%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.7% of Puma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Crocs shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Crocs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crocs beats Puma on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Puma

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products. It includes footwear, apparel, and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name. The company sells its products in approximately 85 countries through wholesalers, retail stores, e-commerce sites, and third-party marketplaces. Crocs, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado.

