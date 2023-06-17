Cullinan Associates Inc. Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 233,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,536 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 1.3% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $21,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $125.46 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.29 and a 200-day moving average of $91.50. The firm has a market cap of $338.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,886,967 shares of company stock valued at $177,254,308. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.21.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

