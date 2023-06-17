Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $11.64 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,256 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 23,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 199,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,087,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its stake in Medtronic by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 196,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $89.15 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $95.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

