Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $4.92 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM opened at $94.85 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $147.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.37.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

