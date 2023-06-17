Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 45,117 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,031 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 45,117 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $81.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also

