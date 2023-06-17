Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 7,360 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,360 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,353,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,307,000 after purchasing an additional 900,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $245.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAT. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.17.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

