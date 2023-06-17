Cullinan Associates Inc. Trims Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,344 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,911 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 1.0% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $16,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens dropped their price target on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

American Express Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $172.31 on Friday. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.03. The company has a market capitalization of $128.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

