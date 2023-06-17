Cullinan Associates Inc. Trims Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,845 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $94.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.60 and a twelve month high of $121.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.80.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHRW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,939,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,939,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.