Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Price Performance

NYSE:CULP opened at $4.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $59.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24. Culp has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

Institutional Trading of Culp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CULP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Culp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,064 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Culp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 518,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Culp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 36,372 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Culp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Culp by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 52,982 shares during the last quarter. 59.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

