Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Receives $27.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on CUTR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Cutera in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. William Blair cut Cutera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Maxim Group cut Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cutera in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cutera

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cutera by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cutera by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,746 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,890,000 after purchasing an additional 118,464 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Cutera by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 28,508 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cutera by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 569,868 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cutera by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,123 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares in the last quarter.

Cutera Stock Performance

Cutera stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The stock has a market cap of $326.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.59. Cutera has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $54.04.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 489.05%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cutera will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

