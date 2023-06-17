D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $130.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $131.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of D.R. Horton from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $113.22.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $116.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.52. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $117.96.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,951,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 257,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,356,371.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,203 shares of company stock worth $10,457,362 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after acquiring an additional 406,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,817,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,522,127,000 after acquiring an additional 194,412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,558,000 after acquiring an additional 480,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Northwest, Southwest, South Central, Southeast, East, and North. The Northwest segment includes Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington.

