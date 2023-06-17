Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,402,200 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the May 15th total of 1,650,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14,022.0 days.
Daifuku Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DAIUF opened at $21.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02. Daifuku has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $64.60.
About Daifuku
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daifuku (DAIUF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Daifuku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daifuku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.