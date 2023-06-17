Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,402,200 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the May 15th total of 1,650,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14,022.0 days.

Daifuku Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DAIUF opened at $21.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02. Daifuku has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $64.60.

Get Daifuku alerts:

About Daifuku

(Get Rating)

Read More

Daifuku Co, Ltd. engages in the consulting, engineering, design, manufacturing, installation and after-sales services for logistic systems and material handling equipment. It operates through the following segments: Daifuku, Contec, Daifuku Webb Holding Company (DWHC), and Others. The Daifuku segment handles the manufacture and sale of material handling systems and equipment, and cleaning machines.

Receive News & Ratings for Daifuku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daifuku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.