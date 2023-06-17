Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEYGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS DSEEY opened at $5.24 on Friday. Daiwa Securities Group has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61.

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group, Inc engages in the management and control of its subsidiaries and affiliates which are involved in securities-related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, Investment, and Others. The Retail segment provides financial products and services to individual investors and unlisted companies.

