Dana (NYSE:DAN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.52

Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.52 and traded as high as $16.60. Dana shares last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 1,645,904 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Dana Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52.

Dana Dividend Announcement

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. Dana’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Dana’s payout ratio is -24.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Dana by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Dana by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 462,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dana in the 1st quarter valued at about $814,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Dana by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 718,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 112,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Dana by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana Company Profile

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Featured Articles

