Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $185.00 at KeyCorp

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.44% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.97 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DRI. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.36.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $166.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $111.38 and a 52-week high of $168.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $965,829.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $30,763,834.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total transaction of $419,945.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,829.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $323,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.