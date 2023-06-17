Dash Acquisitions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 4.2% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACN traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $319.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,266,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,047. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $288.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.76. The company has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Accenture to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.00.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

