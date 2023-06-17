Dash Acquisitions Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up 1.1% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.08.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $458.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,740. The company has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $451.62 and its 200-day moving average is $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $464.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

