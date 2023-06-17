Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Major Shareholder Wilks Brothers, Llc Buys 8,895 Shares of Stock

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) major shareholder Wilks Brothers, Llc purchased 8,895 shares of Dawson Geophysical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $19,835.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,847,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,029,545.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wilks Brothers, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Wilks Brothers, Llc purchased 4,166 shares of Dawson Geophysical stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $9,040.22.

Dawson Geophysical Price Performance

Shares of DWSN opened at $1.89 on Friday. Dawson Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a market cap of $47.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Trading of Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical ( NASDAQ:DWSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 50.42% and a negative net margin of 38.07%. The firm had revenue of $29.41 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dawson Geophysical stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 95,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Dawson Geophysical as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

