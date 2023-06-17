Decred (DCR) One Day Volume Reaches $2.26 Million

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $13.98 or 0.00053226 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Decred has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $213.35 million and $2.26 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00108172 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00033219 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018693 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000437 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,263,147 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

