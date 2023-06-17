Decred (DCR) Price Reaches $13.82 on Top Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 17th. Decred has a total market cap of $211.03 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. One Decred coin can currently be bought for $13.82 or 0.00052176 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00108174 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00033200 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00017193 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000431 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Decred Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,264,160 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

