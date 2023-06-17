DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.0270 on Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 2% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $620,019.96 and $3.48 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00107497 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00052123 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00033513 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019641 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000430 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,924,609 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.