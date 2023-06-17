Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Trading Up 0.3 %
DE opened at $407.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $376.68 and its 200-day moving average is $404.25. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
Deere & Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $21,794,512.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
Further Reading
