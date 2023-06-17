Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Increased by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 128.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at $374,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on DE shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.67.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $407.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The firm has a market cap of $119.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,794,512.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.