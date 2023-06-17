DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 311.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XRAY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $39.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.90.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Articles

