Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $53.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nasdaq from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.12.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.70. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $49.20 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven D. Black bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 15.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 10.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 32.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,373,000 after buying an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Read More

