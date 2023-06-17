Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Short Interest Update

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the May 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HZNOF has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Dexterra Group Stock Performance

Shares of HZNOF remained flat at $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89. Dexterra Group has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $4.89.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

