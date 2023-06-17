dForce USD (USX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,438.04

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $31.02 million and $1,438.04 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003789 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.15 or 0.00290632 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013236 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00017352 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000523 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000415 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000079 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,840,146 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00425965 USD and is down -1.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,436.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.