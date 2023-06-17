DHT (NYSE:DHT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

DHT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of DHT from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DHT from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DHT from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT Price Performance

DHT stock opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. DHT has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of -0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

DHT Cuts Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.36 million. DHT had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.92%. The business’s revenue was up 142.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DHT will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. DHT’s payout ratio is 129.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in DHT by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 118,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of DHT by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 5.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of DHT by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 46,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DHT by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.