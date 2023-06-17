DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.94.

DRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

NYSE:DRH opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.65. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $10.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 133.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,720,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,132 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,643,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,550,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 989.5% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,126,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,291,000 after buying an additional 1,931,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,428,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 35 premium quality hotels with over 9,600 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

