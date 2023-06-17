Dick Steven M. Van Acquires 50,000 Shares of Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) Stock

Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) CFO Dick Steven M. Van acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.27 per share, for a total transaction of $13,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,112.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tenon Medical Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of TNON opened at $0.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. Tenon Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $3.45.

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative return on equity of 232.63% and a negative net margin of 2,031.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Tenon Medical

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Tenon Medical in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNON. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tenon Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenon Medical during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tenon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenon Medical during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenon Medical by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 50,646 shares during the period. 7.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.

See Also

