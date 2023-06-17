Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter.

Shares of DTGI opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.88. Digerati Technologies has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.

Digerati Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet broadband, fiber, mobile broadband, and cloud WAN solutions; cloud communication services, including fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and customized VoIP services; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services, as well as enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper services.

