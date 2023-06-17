Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter.
Digerati Technologies Price Performance
Shares of DTGI opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.88. Digerati Technologies has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.
About Digerati Technologies
