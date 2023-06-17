Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Bought by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 19,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Flagstone Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $890,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,187,000. Finally, Tillman Hartley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,356,000.

NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $41.92 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $45.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.26.

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

