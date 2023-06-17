Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 481,400 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the May 15th total of 540,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DCYHF opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45. Discovery has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $8.20.

About Discovery

Discovery Limited provides various insurance products and services primarily in South Africa and the United Kingdom. It operates through Health South Africa, Life South Africa, Invest South Africa, Vitality South Africa, Insure South Africa, Bank South Africa, Health United Kingdom, Life United Kingdom, and All Other segments.

