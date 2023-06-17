Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 481,400 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the May 15th total of 540,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Discovery Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DCYHF opened at $8.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45. Discovery has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $8.20.
About Discovery
