DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Sold by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lowered its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,482 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 795.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 4,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 7.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $10.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.02. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $11.84.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th.

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director Mareile B. Cusack bought 4,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at $49,896. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.