Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Short Interest Up 33.6% in May

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the May 15th total of 62,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on DCBO shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Docebo from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Docebo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Docebo Stock Performance

NASDAQ DCBO traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.79. The stock had a trading volume of 23,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,182. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.98 and a beta of 1.62. Docebo has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docebo

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Docebo had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $41.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Docebo will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

