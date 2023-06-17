Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (DBM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at C$6.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$5.30 and a 1-year high of C$7.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$583.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.66.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$609.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$579.93 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.5145555 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Doman Building Materials Group

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DBM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

