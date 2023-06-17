Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (DBM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.
Doman Building Materials Group Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at C$6.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1-year low of C$5.30 and a 1-year high of C$7.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$583.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.66.
Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$609.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$579.93 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Doman Building Materials Group will post 0.5145555 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Doman Building Materials Group
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.