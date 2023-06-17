Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPYGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DMZPY opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $25.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.50.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of 3,396 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

