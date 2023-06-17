Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Bank of America

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Dream Finders Homes Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFH stock opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.32. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47. Dream Finders Homes has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $24.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.36. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 44.78%. The company had revenue of $769.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,040,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,036,000 after buying an additional 279,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,222,000 after buying an additional 64,726 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 30.9% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,702,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,562,000 after buying an additional 402,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,019,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after buying an additional 63,280 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 816,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after buying an additional 43,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

(Get Rating)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.