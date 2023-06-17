Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.88

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.88 and traded as low as C$20.77. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$21.17, with a volume of 11,688 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Dream Unlimited Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$22.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.79. The company has a market cap of C$868.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Dream Unlimited Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Dream Unlimited

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.49%.

In other Dream Unlimited news, Senior Officer Robert Michael Lockwood Hughes sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.28, for a total value of C$1,047,600.00. 45.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dream Unlimited

(Get Rating)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

