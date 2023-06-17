Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.88

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$24.88 and traded as low as C$20.77. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$21.17, with a volume of 11,688 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$43.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th.
Dream Unlimited Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$22.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.79. The company has a market cap of C$868.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.23.
Dream Unlimited Announces Dividend
Insider Activity at Dream Unlimited
In other Dream Unlimited news, Senior Officer Robert Michael Lockwood Hughes sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.28, for a total value of C$1,047,600.00. 45.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Dream Unlimited
Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.
