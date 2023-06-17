Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Lowered to $102.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $92.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The stock has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.87.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

