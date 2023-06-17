DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.46.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $69.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.46.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $821,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

