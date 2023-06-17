dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Short Interest Update

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the May 15th total of 120,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

dynaCERT Price Performance

DYFSF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. 56,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,167. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14. dynaCERT has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.25.

About dynaCERT

(Get Rating)

dynaCERT, Inc engages in the design, engineering, testing, manufacturing, and distribution of a transportable hydrogen generator system. The company was founded by Thomas Fairfull in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

