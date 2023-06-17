East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Short Interest Up 21.1% in May

East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,946,900 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the May 15th total of 11,518,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
East Buy Price Performance
East Buy stock remained flat at $0.47 during midday trading on Friday. East Buy has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47.
About East Buy
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on East Buy (KLTHF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for East Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.