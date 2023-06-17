East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Short Interest Up 21.1% in May

East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,946,900 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the May 15th total of 11,518,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

East Buy Price Performance

East Buy stock remained flat at $0.47 during midday trading on Friday. East Buy has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47.

About East Buy

Koolearn Technology Holding Limited provides online extracurricular education services in China. The company operates through College Education, Institutional Customers, and Livestreaming E-Commerce segments. It offers educational solutions for postgraduate entrance exams, tailor-made courses for occupational students, and online traffic pool for university students; user growth platforms, such as Koolearn TOEFL and IELTS APP, TOEFL and IELTS mock test platform, and the AI test system platform; course delivery platforms, which includes Zhixin adaptive learning system, livestreaming course platform, and learning analysis system, etc.; and user analysis platforms, including real-time data analysis boards, tips grading systems, etc.

