EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Update

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 510,700 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the May 15th total of 606,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,276.8 days.

EDP Renováveis Price Performance

EDRVF remained flat at $20.80 during midday trading on Friday. 23 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079. EDP Renováveis has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $27.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EDRVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of EDP Renováveis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.98.

EDP Renováveis Company Profile

EDP Renováveis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electric power generation plants. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 5,908 megawatts in the United States; 2,194 megawatts in Spain; 795 megawatts in Brazil; and 1,142 megawatts in Portugal.

